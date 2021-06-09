Each day this past week, Judith Burton of South Boston has stared at screens in the early morning hours, toggling between her cell phone and CNN. Watching TV, she keeps up with the latest news from Ukraine. On her cell phone, she waits for messages...
The Virginia State Police Sex Offender Investigative Unit is seeking the public’s help with locating a convicted sex offender who is registered as living Amelia County, and is wanted on multiple counts of failing to re-register as a sex offender in Amelia County. Joseph Wayne...
A Clover man is being held at the Blue Ridge Regional Jail in Halifax without bond after he was indicted Thursday on multiple counts of rape and sodomy. Richard Hannaford, 42, was arrested Wednesday by Halifax County Sheriff’s Investigator Jeff Burton for alleged sex crimes...
Halifax County Animal Control won a court ruling Monday awarding it custody of 166 animals that were seized from a Clover farm in February, after searches of the property revealed that livestock and companion animals were malnourished and living in squalid conditions. Halifax County General...
A Lynchburg man was arrested Tuesday on multiple charges of indecent exposure and taken to the Blue Ridge Regional Jail in Halifax where he is being held without bond. On Monday, Halifax County Sheriff’s Deputy T.W. Crute responded to a complaint of indecent exposure at...
Halifax County native Dietra Trent will become the new executive director of the White House Initiative on Advancing Educational Equity, Excellence, and Economic Opportunity through...
A local group of cannabis growers and enthusiasts is moving forward with plans to bring marijuana into the mainstream of agriculture products grown in Virginia....
A decision in February by the Mecklenburg County School Board to make mask wearing optional for school employees prompted someone to file a complaint with...
On Friday, Virginia State Police announced a charge of reckless driving in connection with a Feb. 16 crash that claimed the life of Jody “BJ”...
The Halifax County High School spring sports teams took to the field for tryouts and practices last week and coaches across the board are pleased with participation this season. Varsity baseball starts play Saturday when they travel to Heritage High School for a round robin...
The Park View boys basketball team survived a furious comeback by the visiting New Kent last Wednesday, edging the Trojans 77-73 to advance to the quarterfinals of the VHSL Class 3A Region A tournament. On Saturday, the third-seeded Dragons traveled to Norfolk to take on...
The seventh-seed Bluestone High School varsity girls’ campaign to win a Region 2A basketball championship and a VHSL state tournament seed came up short last week in Lawrenceville after a 50-35 loss to no. 6 seed Brunswick County High School in the semifinal round of...
James Ray Hancock, 74, of Halifax, died Tuesday, March 1, 2022. He was born in Rockingham County, N.C. on April 21, 1947, son of the...
Janet Lee McCullock Popoca, 66, of Halifax, died Sunday, Feb. 27, 2022. She was born in Lynchburg on Oct. 24, 1955, daughter of the late...
Rodney Andre Robertson, 51, died Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022. He was born in Alexandria on Sept. 24, 1970, son of the late Floyd Cash and...
Augustus A. “Buddy” Armstrong Jr. died Sunday, Feb. 20, 2022, at the age of 81 after a short battle with cancer. He lived in Baskerville...
Jerry E. Gill, Sr. age 85, died Monday, Feb. 21, 2022. He was born to Mae Irene Gill and Edwin Earl Gill on July 15,...
Aurelia Jefferson, 97 of Chase City, died Monday, Feb. 28, 2022 at her residence. Mrs. Jefferson was born in Mecklenburg County, Feb. 1, 1925...